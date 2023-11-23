What is Chris Paul’s record when Scott Foster is the ref?

Scott Foster is refereeing his first game for the Golden State Warriors with Chris Paul in the lineup. Over the years, the relationship between the two has become a sub-headline whenever they have met on the court.

Paul’s 13-game losing streak in postseason games refereed by Foster ended in Game 2 of the playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers. On Thursday night, many will be watching how Paul’s 2-17 record overall against Foster will change.

The Phoenix Suns traded Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards to bring in Bradley Beal. Washington, which is in a rebuilding mode, promptly sent the veteran guard to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole. “CP3” has been as advertised while with the Warriors despite the Dubs’ struggles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The game between the Suns and the Warriors is nationally televised. This marks the first time Paul will face his former teammates following the offseason trade that sent him to Washington before eventually landing in San Francisco.

Chris Paul has been inserted into the starting lineup following Draymond Green’s suspension. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner has been suspended for five games after he choked Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. The “Point God” will form a potent backcourt along with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

By the looks of it, it looks like “CP3” will be taking another L tonight. The Suns have built a commanding 91-75 lead at the end of the third quarter. Phoenix’s dominant 37-16 second-quarter run against Golden State has given them a sizable cushion.

Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors still have enough time to pull off a win

The 16-point lead that the Phoenix Suns have built to start the fourth quarter isn’t insurmountable. For the Golden State Warriors to pull off a spectacular come-from-behind win, they would have to be near-perfect in the fourth quarter.

The biggest issue in the game has been the disparity in free-throw attempts. Phoenix has taken 33 free throws, making 28 of them for an 84.8% shooting clip. Golden State is 13-17. The Warriors have two of the best at drawing contacts and should make up for some of that disadvantage.

Steph Curry and Chris Paul are masters at putting defenders in compromising situations. They can take advantage of that and force fouls for more free-throw attempts. If they can somehow make that category a little more competitive, the Suns should have a shot at winning the game.

Expand Tweet

Entering the fourth period, both teams have been fairly even, except for the aforementioned advantage. The Golden State Warriors' defense has to step up big, and they better start making threes as well.

Chris Paul is staring at a ghastly 2-18 mark in games refereed by Scott Foster after tonight’s game.