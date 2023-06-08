What is Christian Braun's height and weight? Finding out more

Christian Braun is a rookie that currently plays for the Denver Nuggets. He is a 6-foot-7 off-ball guard that weighs around 218 pounds. This NBA-ready frame has allowed him to be an impact player for the Nuggets on both ends of the floor all year.

Christian Braun began his NBA journey this year, The Denver Nuggets selected in the first round of the 2022 draft with the 21st overall selection. Braun now finds himself in the rare situation where he has an opportunity to win a championship ring as a rookie.

During the regular season, Braun appeared in 76 games for the Nuggets. He ended the year with averages of 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. Playing alongside stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, most of his points come from energy plays and moving without the ball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian Braun comes up big in the NBA Finals

Despite being a rookie, Christian Braun has seen a good amount of time on the floor in the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets didn't play him much in the conference finals against the LA Lakers, but he's worked his way back into the rotation against the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday night, the Nuggets traveled to Miami for a pivotal Game 3. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were the stars of the show by notching triple-doubles, but Braun was also a big story. In 19 minutes off the bench, he tallied 15 points on an impressive 7-for-8 shooting from the floor.

Despite having a dominant performance himself, Jokic had nothing but praise for Braun. He called the rookie and winner and felt that his play on both ends won them that matchup.

NBA TV @NBATV “He is a winner. He won us the game.” 🗣



Nikola Jokić on Christian Braun's Game 3 performance “He is a winner. He won us the game.” 🗣Nikola Jokić on Christian Braun's Game 3 performance https://t.co/e23WmUiYQp

At his height and weight, Braun is a perfect fit for what the Nuggets want. He is able to defend opposing guards, and has the strength to finish at the rim. Because of this, he continues to thrive playing alongside an elite playmaker like Jokic.

Poll : 0 votes