What city are the Golden State Warriors from?

The Golden State Warriors are from the San Francisco Bay Area, which is located in the Northern California. The franchise has always played in San Francisco since their inception 77 years ago, though The Golden State Warriors were founded in 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For 16 years, they were playing there under the name Philadelphia Warriors. They also won two championships in 1947 and 1956. In 1962, they moved to San Francisco under the name San Francisco Warriors before becoming the Golden State Warriors in 1971.

Under their current name, they have won five of their seven NBA championships, with four of them coming in the past decade. Since they became the Golden State Warriors, the franchise had to play its home games in Oakland.

From 1971 to 2019, their home arena was the Oracle Arena (then Oakland Coliseum Arena or The Arena in Oakland). In 2019, the team moved to its current home, the Chase Center, in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors will bring the NBA All-Star Game to San Francisco in 2025

The Golden State Warriors will bring the NBA All-Star Game to San Francisco in 2025. As the league recently announced, the Bay Area will host the event on Feb. 16, 2025.

It will be the first time that the Chase Center will host the All-Star Game, which returns to the Bay for the first time since 2000, when the All-Star Game took place in the Oracle Arena.

"We are thrilled to host our NBA All-Star festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a long and storied history of basketball," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, via NBA.com.

"We want to thank Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and the entire Warriors organization for their support in bringing NBA All-Star back to the Bay Area."

"It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA’s marquee event to Chase Center in 2025," Warriors owner, Joe Lacob said, via NBA.com.

"In addition to the significant economic impact and tourism business that NBA All-Star will drive, we look forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world."

Meanwhile, the Warriors are seeking another title run, their fifth since 2014, and have set a return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years as their primary goal. Golden State has won nine of its opening 19 games, but has lost seven of its last 10.