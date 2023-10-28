What is Clay Travis' net worth? Exploring more about the man willing to bet $1 million on state championship team vs. WNBA champions

Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, is a conservative, right-wing sports news tycoon - probably one of a kind. Controversies have been a part of Travis' career, and a recent wager made public via a Tweet has brought him back to the midst of attention, this time in the context of basketball.

Despite the popularity of women's sports growing, there still are vocal critics who vouch for the disparity in quality between men's and women's sports. Travis believes in this philosophy, and his wager represents unreal confidence in his belief.

On X, Travis put out a loud and public wager against women's sports and the WNBA in particular. In his opinion, his pick from the boy's state championship circuit teams is good enough to beat the reigning WNBA champions - the Las Vegas Aces.

The wager amount? $1 million. So, does Travis have enough in him to pay up if he loses the bet? Well, the right-wing news tycoon is reportedly worth $10 million and can cough up a million if the Aces take up the challenge and make their point.

Clay Travis' OutKick is declared as the fastest-growing website amongst conservative sets in 2023

Clay Travis has built a right-wing sports empire with OutKick

Travis' platform hit one million subscribers on his YouTube channel in 2023, and their financial growth is also considerable in the modern economic climate. Travis' experience as a sports journalist and political commentator has served his platform well and has been an indicator of their growth.

Controversial wagers such as the one picking a High School team over the reigning WNBA champions might be an actual belief but are bound to be sparked with some malice. Juicing controversy is one of the most commonly adopted media tactics for attention, and Travis seems to be all too comfortable relying on it for publicity.

The Las Vegas Ages, owned by Tom Brady and Mark Davis, are the current WNBA champions and boast a formidable roster led by A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Candace Parker. With Becky Hammon as coach, they certainly are the best in women's basketball. Picking a High School roster to beat them is a brave call and most likely a foolish one.

If the match actualizes, it poses a win-win for basketball. The WNBA either gets a statement victory or the millionaire spends $1 million on high-school basketball. The match plays out in hypotheticals but can attract attention if it materializes.