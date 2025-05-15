"What a clown": Kevin Durant can't stop laughing after astrologer's statement on alleged rift in Suns locker room

Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has taken his career into his own hands. As an extremely driven athlete who leaves basically nothing to chance, Durant had himself a good laugh after listening to someone attempting to decipher the unheard conversations in the Phoenix Suns locker room.

On Thursday, an X account called PHNX Suns (which is not affiliated with the actual Suns team) posted a podcast clip in which a so-called "astrology expert" gave his take on Phoenix's underwhelming performance these past two seasons:

"Kevin Durant is a Libra, air sign. He has high influence," the "astrology expert" told the podcast host. "He's not gonna be on the bench...his influence is so heavy that it could affect the team that was there previously."

In addition to claiming that Durant had a not-so-pleasant effect on the Suns' team dynamic, the "expert" also said that Phoenix's chemistry was better when Chris Paul was in town, as CP3 supposedly had better astrological compatibility with players like Devin Booker.

Durant, who is no stranger to criticism lobbied at him on social media, responded with several laughing emojis accompanying this comment:

"we got an astrologer tellin this man about our locker room and even crazier, this man is believing it. What a clown," Durant tweeted.

Clearly, Durant finds no merit in the claim that he is causing a rift in the Suns locker room. There is less certainty, however, when it comes to KD extending his stay in Phoenix. In that regard, everyone — fans, analysts, astrologers, and all — is left to guess what the future holds.

Kevin Durant gives candid thoughts after NBA Draft Lottery: "Tanking must be really stressful on a organization"

While Durant took aim at two particular individuals in that Tweet, he opted to be more ambiguous when posting his thoughts after the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday:

"Tanking must be really stressful on a organization," Durant tweeted.

While Durant didn't name names here, fans could truly empathize with the stress of the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards, who were tied for highest odds of winning the draft lottery but ended up falling to the fifth and sixth picks, respectively.

