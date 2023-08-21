What is Collin Sexton's net worth? Having a look at his salary, endorsements and more

Collin Sexton has carved out a successful career as a combo guard over his first five seasons in the NBA. After being drafted No. 8 by Cleveland in the 2018 NBA draft, Sexton played his first four seasons with the Cavaliers. There he shined as a premier scoring option and parlayed his strong play into a four-year, $70.95 million sign-and-trade deal with Utah last offseason (2022).

Sexton has since taken on more of a complementary scoring role off the bench with the Jazz. However, he is still getting paid handsomely and currently has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023.

A majority of Sexton’s net worth stems from his NBA contracts. Before landing his current four-year, $70.95 million deal, Sexton earned $19.88 million over his first four seasons in Cleveland. In total, the combo guard has earned $36.38 million so far, including his first season in Utah ($16.5 million).

By the time his current contract expires in 2026, Sexton will have career earnings of $90.83 million. Outside of his contracts, Sexton has also earned additional income from endorsements from companies such as Nike, Ghurka and ReAthlete.

Collin Sexton’s NBA career so far

Over his first five seasons, Collin Sexton has career averages of 19.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 46.4% shooting. His top scoring season came in the 2020-21 when he averaged a career-best 24.3 ppg over 60 games with Cleveland.

In his first season in Utah, Sexton’s averages dropped as he struggled with injuries. The combo guard averaged a career-low 14.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.0 3pg over 48 games. However, he still shot a career-best 50.6%, making him one of the most efficient guards in the entire NBA.

Sexton’s long-term future in Utah is currently up in the air. This comes as the Jazz are in the middle of a rebuild and reportedly have few players who they consider virtually untouchable. Before the 2023 NBA draft, it was reported that star forward Lauri Markkanen and prospects Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji were Utah’s only untouchables.

The Jazz also reportedly made Sexton available in trade talks before the 2023 draft and multiple teams were reported to have potential interest in him. This includes Washington, Charlotte, Milwaukee, and the LA Clippers, however, no deal was reached.

Sexton may not be the star guard that many anticipated when he was drafted No. 8 out of Alabama in 2018. However, given his proven scoring ability and relatively reasonable contract, he should continue to be an appealing trade target for contenders moving forward.

