“What are you coming back for?”- Kendrick Perkins reacts to reports on Anthony Davis returning for LA Lakers, believes they’re done for the season

Kendrick Perkins isn't too excited to see Anthony Davis back for the LA Lakers. The retired NBA player-turned-analyst believes the Purple and Gold's season is over, and there is no point in rushing Davis' return at this point. The superstar bug man has been out due to a foot sprain since the All-Star break. LA are currently tenth in the Western Conference standings and face a real possibility of missing the play-in tournament.

Here's how Perkins reacted to Davis participating in full practice for the Lakers recently on ESPN's NBA Today show:

"I don't like it. Practicing for what? Like what are you coming back for? Listen, the Lakers don't have the role players, they don't have enough. Just re-evaluate the young guys who you gonna bring back next season and call it a done deal."

The LA Lakers suffered another blow, with LeBron James suffering a painful ankle injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. James labeled his injury "horrible" after the game and is doubtful for their next game against the Dallas Mavericks, along with Davis.

They have the second-toughest schedule remaining. With the San Antonio Spurs just a game behind Frank Vogel's side, the 17-time NBA champions' chances of making the play-in tournament seem bleak at the moment.

Should the LA Lakers consider calling it a day and shut LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the season?

The LA Lakers have miserably failed in their quest to return to championship status this year. They gave up their best trade assets to acquire Russell Westbrook, and the move hasn't paid off at all. They are facing the possibility of missing the play-in tournament, and it could be time for them to throw in the white flag.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have endured yet another injury-riddled season, with the former missing 19 games and the latter 37 so far. LA's season has come to a point where they could be considering shutting James and Davis down for the rest of the year.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "He went through full practice. Did all of our drill work and did some live scrimmaging." Frank Vogel with an update on @AntDavis23 "He went through full practice. Did all of our drill work and did some live scrimmaging." Frank Vogel with an update on @AntDavis23. https://t.co/G5UcToKkT2

They will try to make a last-ditch effort to make a push for the play-in tournament, but it's unlikely that they will advance to the playoffs, considering how much they have struggled all season long.

The LA Lakers recently blew a 23-point lead against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the match was played in a play-in game-type environment. They failed to prevail and ended up losing their season series against CJ McCollum and Co., making their road to the play-in tournament even tougher.

That said, it won't be a dramatic decision if the Lakers start considering shutting LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the season and work towards their roster construction for next year to capitalize on James' presence to land another championship under his leadership.

