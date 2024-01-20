What custom colorway of JB 2s did Jimmy Butler wear tonight? Exploring details, origins and more

Jimmy Butler rocked the court during the Heat-Hawks game night in a pair of his signature Li-Ning JB 2 shoes. The ocean blue color was a hat-tip to the Australian Open from the Miami Heat superstar, known for his love for tennis.

An X(formerly Twitter) post from Nick DePaula highlighted the sneaker's colorway that Jimmy Butler laced up on the court. The shoes embody his unique approach to the basketball shoes as the collar was kept minimal and the mesh gives a snug fit that would easily run as a tennis shoe.

Featuring Li-Ning's innovative Carbon Core system, the midsole of the shoe has flick technology that integrates a force-guided carbon plate. The "beng" material to enhance energy release, improve landing rebound, and boost start-up direction change speed while ensuring mid-waist stability.

Furthermore, these basketball shoes are equipped with GCU LOC technology in the forefoot and HC LOC technology in the outsole, which deliver exceptional anti-skid performance, enhanced shock absorption, and lightweight properties suited for various sports venues.

The independent TPU unit at the heel, combined with the lateral one-piece TPU design, stands out as a stable and anti-rollover feature. It provides excellent support during gameplay, reducing sports-related strains, and improving overall on-field performance. This design ensures that the shoes remain light and comfortable, enabling aggressive attacks, sudden stops, and changes in direction without compromising stability or comfort.

Jimmy Butler channels love for tennis through JB2 sneaker line

The Heat star Jimmy Butler took a unique step in his sneaker line by introducing a tennis-inspired colorway for his signature shoes last month. The latest addition to Butler's Li-Ning JB2 series is a dazzling tennis ball-hued version, which has been unveiled in conjunction with the 2023-24 NBA season.

The shoes feature the distinct "MIA" logo on the heel and the Jimmy Butler logo on the tongue. His love for tennis was evident in his attendance at the 2023 US Open. In July 2023, Jimmy Butler made good on his promise to attend Wimbledon in support of the rising tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

Butler's keen interest in tennis has been further solidified through reported friendships with stars like Alexander Zverev, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff.

