What is Damian Lillard’s career-high assists? Closer look at 8x All-Star's performance against Suns

Damian Lillard leveled up his production without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup on Sunday. Lillard led the Bucks to a 140-129 win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday without the Greek Freak in the lineup.

Lillard did a little of everything in the win, tying his career high in assists with 16. He also led the team with 31 points.

Similarly, he took control of the offense as a playmaker. He set up teammates as well as being the main scoring option in the win. The 16 assists tie a career high he set while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sunday was the fourth time Lillard recorded 16 assists. He did it once, in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 12, 2021. He also had the same number against the Boston Celtics in the 2020 bubble.

He first did it against the Sacramento Kings on December 2, 2016. Damian Lillard and the Blazers were 1-2 in those games.

Damian Lillard leads Bucks to victory without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard’s 31 points and 16 rebounds were the key to the Bucks big win against the fully healthy Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Bobby Portis also stepped up off the bench with 31 points and 10 rebounds of his own.

Lillard and the Bucks were hot from downtown. They hit 24-of-41 from 3-point range. Lillard went 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Portis went 5-for-5 and 10-of-13 from the field in just 13 minutes. Malik Beasley hit five 3-pointers of his own.

Antetokounmpo was out with hamstring soreness. It was just his fourth missed game of the season. His absence led the team to rely on the outside shot and their shots were falling on Sunday.

The Bucks hit 18 of their triples in the first half. That matched the NBA record for 3-pointers in a first half set by the Suns and Utah Jazz.

Damian Lillard hit a dagger 3-pointer to make the game 134-120 with 3:18 remaining in the fourth. The shot stifled the Suns late comeback attempt. He also hit a logo three to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

The Bucks welcomed back Khris Middleton. He scored 22 points in his first game back since missing 16 games with an ankle sprain.

Milwaukee needed a hot shooting night to outlast the high-powered Phoenix offense. Bradley Beal had 28 points. Grayson Allen added 25 and Devin Booker gave the Suns 23 in the losing effort.

Milwaukee has now jumped back up to second in the East, moving 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Phoenix holds a slim 0.5 game lead over the Sacramento Kings for sixth in the West and the final secured a playoff spot. Both teams will need to finish the season strong to maintain their respective seeds.