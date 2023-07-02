What are Damian Lillard’s career stats? Taking a closer look

Damian Lillard, the talented point guard who plays for the Portland ⁠ Trail Blazers, has built a remarkable career in the NBA. Lillard has consistently demonstrated his scoring prowess, ability to make plays and ⁠ leadership while playing for the team throughout his 11 seasons. ‍

Lillard's average in regular-season games stands at 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and ⁠ 4.2 rebounds per game over the course of 769 games. These statistics highlight his versatility in various aspects of the sport, ⁠ establishing him as a valuable addition to any team.

Lillard has been chosen for the All-Star Game seven times, proving ⁠ that his talent is widely recognized by the league. This recognition further attests to his impact and popularity among fans and peers. Lillard's exceptional rookie year, which earned him the Rookie of the Year accolade, ⁠ established him as a budding NBA star right from the beginning. ‌

SportsCenter @SportsCenter DAMIAN LILLARD DROPS A CAREER-HIGH 71 POINTS DAMIAN LILLARD DROPS A CAREER-HIGH 71 POINTS ⌚ https://t.co/TYcA1vxn9s

At 6-foot-2, Lillard has defied expectations with his ability to dominate games against taller opponents. He has become a significant threat in the league because ⁠ of his scoring abilities and exceptional playmaking skills. Lillard's status as one of the league's premier guards was reinforced by his impressive averages ⁠ in the 2022-23 season, with 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Recent developments indicate that Lillard's time with the ⁠ Trail Blazers might be reaching its conclusion. Speculation about his desire for a trade has arisen, with Lillard expressing his ambition to compete for a championship. While Portland has remained his home throughout his career, the team's current composition may not align with his championship aspirations.

As the trade rumors continue to swirl, the basketball world eagerly awaits Damian Lillard's next destination. He is undoubtedly going to draw interest from competitive teams seeking to bolster their lineup ⁠ with a standout playmake.

Damian Lillard's NBA career has ⁠ been truly exceptional. The Portland Trail Blazers chose him as the sixth selection in the 2012 ⁠ NBA draft, and he soon demonstrated his prowess as a formidable presence. Lillard's outstanding abilities and impressive basketball knowledge resulted in him winning the Rookie ⁠ of the Year accolade, surpassing even the highly praised Anthony Davis. ‍

In his early years, Lillard showcased his durability and talent, never missing a game in his first three seasons and earning All-Star honors twice. Paired with veterans LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy, the Blazers formed a promising Big Three. Unfortunately, Roy's recurring knee injuries hindered their potential, and Lillard had to shoulder a greater load for the team.

Lillard's leadership propelled the Trail Blazers to the playoffs for a remarkable eight straight seasons, ⁠ culminating in their highest achievement of reaching the Western Conference finals in 2019.

In recent years, the Blazers have faced challenges, struggling to replicate their previous success. The team participated in the playoffs but unfortunately lost to the eventual champions, ⁠ the LA Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2021. Its efforts to make a play-in tournament has been hampered by injuries, thus failing to secure a playoff berth for the past two seasons.

Damian Lillard's impact on the Trail Blazers and the NBA as ⁠ a whole is undeniable, despite facing recent setbacks. His exceptional ability to score, come through in crucial moments and guide his team ⁠ has firmly established him as one of the top guards in the league. ⁠

