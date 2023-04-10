The Portland Trail Blazers shut down Damian Lillard and played a lot of young players down the stretch of the season to try and improve their draft pick.

He has come out with quotes saying he does not want to be a part of a youth-led rebuild in Portland.

“I’m just not interested in that. That’s not a secret. I want a chance to go for it. And if the route is to (draft youth), then that’s not my route.”



Lillard has not played since March 22 and didn't appear in the final 10 games for the team. Portland went 1-9 in those games. Lillard and other starters like Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons were also shut down for the season.

In 2022, the Blazers used a similar strategy and missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years. They have now missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

Is Damian Lillard the next disgruntled superstar to demand a trade?

Damian Lillard is a superstar who has not made an issue or demanded a trade. He has stayed loyal to Portland. The player is now voicing his opinion and asking the organization to acquire veteran players to help Portland compete for the title immediately rather than stockpile young talent and draft picks.

Lillard could move into a big trade if Portland decides to let him go and pursue the path of acquiring young talent and rebuilding the roster. He cannot be traded until June 9 of this year.

Lillard has four years remaining on his deal with a player option in the fourth year, after recently signing an extension. The player option is for $63.2 million He will be 36 years old in the final year of his deal.

“I don't have much of an appetite for building with guys 2 and 3 years away and not really go after it.”



The Blazers made a big splash last season when they traded Lillard’s longtime backcourt partner C.J. McCollum to New Orleans for Josh Hart, a first-round pick, two second-round picks, and other players.

Hart is no longer on the roster. Portland also traded for Jerami Grant last offseason. Grant started in 63 games this season for the Blazers, averaging 20.5 points per game.

The Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Utah Jazz are three near-contending teams that will have a lot of cap space and may try to acquire a player like Lillard if Portland begins to shop him. Lillard has also been linked to the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in season’s past.

