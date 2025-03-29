What is Danny Wolf's NBA draft projection? Michigan 7-footer's stock rises after heroics against Auburn 

Danny Wolf, a 7-foot Israeli-American junior, is a key piece of the Michigan Wolverines this season. Thanks to his size and skill set, Wolf is projected to be a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA draft.

In recent weeks, various mock drafts have projected Wolf as a mid to late first-round pick. Based on the current draft order, this means that Wolf could end up with a team like the Brooklyn Nets (who have multiple picks at that point in the draft), the Indiana Pacers or the Washington Wizards.

Michigan v Texas A&M - Source: Getty

CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein's latest mock draft has Wolf going to the Wizards in Round 1 with the No. 24 overall pick:

"Wolf has exceeded all expectations this year at Michigan and has NBA evaluators intrigued with his combination of size and skill," Finkelstein wrote. "If the shooting pans out, he could fit nicely next to Alex Sarr."

Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor has Wolf going to the Nets with the No. 19 pick:

"Wolf is a 7-footer who has helped lead Michigan to the Sweet 16 by playing a slick style with risky passes and step-back jumpers that made him a highlight factory," O'Connor said.

"But he’s also a turnover machine and his shooting numbers are shaky, making him more of a raw bet who needs time to prove he can match his flash with substance," he added.

On Friday, Wolf boosted his draft stock by having a prolific game in Michigan's Sweet 16 matchup against Auburn. While his fellow Wolverines struggled to shoot from the field in the 78-65 loss to the Tigers, the big man had 20 points on 9-for-18 shooting (including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc). He also had six rebounds, one assist and one block.

Despite Michigan's Sweet 16 exit, Wolf was able to amass solid numbers in his March Madness run this year. In the Wolverines' 68-65 win over UC San Diego in the first round, the 20-year-old center had nine points and 11 rebounds. Then, in the second round, he had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Michigan turned back Texas A&M 91-79.

While Wolf has made a name for himself as a first-round prospect with his sweet shooting and his passing skills, scouts have also noted his penchant for turnovers — something he'll have to clean up if he wants to become a regular rotation player in the NBA.

Danny Wolf makes feelings known on underdog tag in March Madness tournament

As far as intangibles go, Wolf is certainly a fierce competitor. He made this clear in his postgame comments following Michigan's second-round win over Texas A&M.

"Everyone thought UCSD was going to win, and then a lot of people thought Texas A&M was going to win," Wolf said. "We for sure played with a chip on our shoulder."

Qualities like competitiveness and determination — which Wolf has exemplified throughout his stay in Michigan — will certainly help the big man earn the respect of scouts and coaches as he vies for a spot in the NBA.

