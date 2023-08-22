What is Daryl Morey's net worth as of August 2023? Looking at fortune amassed by Sixers' president

Daryl Morey's reported net worth of $5 million is likely to climb given his five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Three years ago, longtime NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the 76ers and Daryl Morey had agreed on a five-year deal that saw Morey named President.

According to a follow-up report from Bleacher Report, Morey's contract is believed to be worth more than $10 million annually. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, who reported on the situation in 2020,

"Industry insiders estimate that Morey received a salary in excess of $10 million annually. Specific figures were not announced, but some insist that the deal tops the five-year, $60 million contract that Phil Jackson reportedly received when he was named team president by the Knicks."

He added,

"The Sixers, citing team policy, declined to discuss the contract specifics when asked this week."

With that in mind, Daryl Morey's ongoing situation with James Harden this offseason has many wondering whether he'll get an extension.

Based on the fact that his current contract was signed three years ago, Morey will likely have one year remaining following the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Looking at how investing has boosted Daryl Morey's net worth

According to CB Insights, Daryl Morey is invested in three businesses. While the knowledge regarding all his investments isn't public, reports confirm that Morey is an investor in Utah Royals FC, a women's football club working its way to get into the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

The majority owners of the team are David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, which explains Morey's involvement. Blitzer is currently the Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, in addition to being the Managing Partner of the New Jersey Devils NHL team.

Smith, while not connected to the Philadelphia 76ers, is the majority owner of the Utah Jazz and as such remains a notable figure in the NBA community.

The team is currently trying to make its way into the NWSL as an expansion team; however, so far the group's efforts have not yielded results.

For his part, Daryl certainly has his hands full this summer. In addition to his work bolstering the Philadelphia 76ers roster, Morey is navigating the difficult situation of James Harden's ongoing trade requests.

While Harden has maintained that he won't play for Morey, the NBA recently levied a $100,000 fine against the former MVP. Whether or not he and Morey can get along and work things out before the start of the season, only time will tell.

