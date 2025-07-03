What did Deandre Ayton tell Luka Doncic during 2018 NBA Draft? Video of old interaction goes viral

Deandre Ayton and Luka Doncic headlined the 2018 NBA draft in Brooklyn, New York. Ayton, the former Arizona star, went to the Phoenix Suns as the No. 1 pick. Doncic, who won multiple titles with Real Madrid, came in third before the Atlanta Hawks sent him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young. The two met for the first time in an elevator while on their way to meet the press.

Ayton and Doncic promptly bonded over video games. The 7-foot-1 center told Doncic in a retro clip that has gone viral:

“I play Fortnite 24/7, bro. I don’t sleep at night. We’re going to play.”

Luka Doncic, an avid video gamer himself, responded and told Ayton they would play together.

Deandre Ayton had a solid rookie campaign with the Phoenix Suns. He started in 70 of 71 games and averaged 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Ayton finished third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting.

While Deandre Ayton made his mark, Luka Doncic impressed the basketball world. The Slovenian averaged 21.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 6.0 apg and 1.1 spg. Doncic went two votes shy of the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Trae Young, who he was traded for, prevented a unanimous ROY selection for Doncic.

Seven years after they bonded over video games, Ayton joined the LA Lakers to become one of Doncic’s teammates.

Luka Doncic beat Deandre Ayton in their only playoff encounter

In 2022, the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns took on the fourth-ranked Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. Phoenix featured Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton. After losing the 2021 NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns looked to finish the job the following season.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic led the underdog Mavericks. Doncic’s teammates in the 2022 playoffs included Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber.

Ayton and the Suns promptly took the first two games before the Doncic-led Mavericks tied the series at home. Phoenix dominated Game 5 110-80 to put Dallas on the brink of elimination. The Mavericks returned home to again even the series with a 113-86 Game 6 beatdown of the Suns.

The highly anticipated do-or-die showdown did not live up to the hype. The Mavericks led by 46 points before cruising to a 123-90 win in front of a stunned crowd in Phoenix.

Doncic showed again why he was considered a generational talent, leading the way with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Ayton limped to a five-point, four-rebound and two-assist in the home team’s shocking collapse.

