What are details of LeBron James' contract extension with the Lakers? Salary, duration & more

LeBron James is set to enter his 21st season in the NBA. He is also going to turn 39 years old in December, making him the oldest active player in the league today. Despite his age, LeBron is still expected to contribute at a high level once the regular season starts, at least based on the contract extension that he signed with the LA Lakers.

James' current contract is a two-year extension worth $99 million. This contract will keep him with the Lakers until the 2024-25 season, as long as he picks up the player option to stay with them.

Should LeBron James pick up his contract extension, he will remain with the team even after he turns 40 years old in December of next year. This contract makes him one of the highest-paid players in the league right now and it gives him the opportunity to sign with a different team if he wants to play alongside his son Bronny James who is expected to enter the 2024-25 NBA draft.

LeBron James' salary is a reflection of how much power the Lakers believe in his talents, despite being the oldest active player in the NBA.

LeBron James has signed an extension twice before in his career

Before coming to the LA Lakers and signing a massive two-year extension with them, LeBron James had only signed two other extensions.

The first one was in 2007 when he signed a rookie extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The extension was for four years and was worth $60.4 million. This was a huge jump as he was only on a rookie contract prior to this.

After this contract expired, he made the infamous decision to play for the Miami Heat with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He signed a four-year deal with the Heat and won his first two championships with them.

Once his tenure with the Heat was over, he returned to the Cavaliers for the 2014-15 season. However, he only signed a one-year deal with them. Afterward, he remained with the team. While in Cleveland, he became engaged in a rivalry against the Golden State Warriors as they met in four consecutive NBA Finals.

The Warriors won the first matchup but the Cavs redeemed themselves in 2016. That year, James successfully delivered on his promise of bringing home a championship to Cleveland despite facing a Warriors team that went 73-9 in the regular season.

Unfortunately, LeBron and the Cavs would fall to the Warriors in their next two finals appearances. He would then move on to the Lakers where he would win another NBA title alongside Anthony Davis.

