What is Devin Booker's career-high in points? Exploring his best scoring games

Devin Booker erupted for 70 points on March 24, 2017, for the Phoenix Suns in a sorry 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics. He became just the sixth player in NBA history to hit at least 70 in a game. “Book” joined Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Robinson and a few others on that enviable list. The Suns' guard was only 20 years old when he accomplished that feat.

Booker had 19 points in the first half of the said game. Nobody expected he would explode for 51 more, including 28 in the fourth quarter, against an elite Celtics defense.

The former Kentucky standout had this to say after the game:

"This doesn't happen very often, especially against a really good defensive team like the Boston Celtics. It's a zone. It's kind of hard to explain. I've been in those zones before, but never to this extent."

Wilt Chamberlain has the most with at least 70 points in a single game. “The Big Dipper” had a staggering six of them, including the iconic 100-point masterpiece. Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and Elgin Baylor had one game each where they also reached that scoring benchmark.

The Phoenix Suns had no doubt that they had found the player to build their franchise around following Devin Booker’s stunning performance.

Devin Booker has proven that he is one of the NBA’s deadliest scorers

The 70-point game was Devin Booker’s career-high but he had multiple games where he was unstoppable. On March 25, 2019, he dropped 59 points on the Utah Jazz. “Book” hit 19-34 field goals, including 5-8 from behind the arc. He also made 16-17 free-throw attempts.

On December 17, 2022, the New Orleans Pelicans witnessed firsthand what the Celtics and the Jazz had already seen. Booker went on a scoring rampage, hitting 21-35 shots, including 6-12 from deep to come up with 58 points. For good measure, the shooting guard added six rebounds, five assists and just two turnovers.

Devin Booker had two more 50-point games in his career. He had 51 against the Chicago Bulls on November 30, 2022, and 50 points versus the Washington Wizards on March 27, 2019.

The three-time All-Star has been quite explosive in the playoffs as well. Booker’s postseason high in points is 47. He did it twice in the last playoffs and once in 2021.

Booker’s first 47-point output in the 2023 playoffs came in Game 5 against the LA Clippers. He hit 19-17 shots, including 4-7 from deep. Remarkably though, the Suns’ deadliest scorer also added 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals.

The second time last season Devin Booker dropped 47 points in the postseason came in the second round against the Denver Nuggets. In Game 3 of that series, he made 20-25 shots, missing just two out of eight three-pointers. Booker’s overall brilliance shined again as he added nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

In March 2021, “Book” came up with his highest points in the playoffs. The shooting guard torched the LA Lakers defense. He made 15-22 shots and missed only two out of 10 three-pointers.