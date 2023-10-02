What are Devin Vassell's contract details with Spurs? Salary, duration & more explored

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell has agreed to a five-year, $146 million contract extension with the team. Vassell was drafted with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is coming off his best season in the NBA averaging 18.5 points and 3.6 assists per game.

The San Antonio Spurs are stacked with a lot of young talent and are set on rebuilding around their French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The franchise is looking to keep their young core together and Vassell's contract is a move in that direction.

Vassell is the sixth player to earn a large contract in his draft class joining Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Isaiah Stewart and Desmond Bane. Here is a breakdown of Vassell's salary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

YEAR SALARY 2024-25 $32,589,286 2025-2026 $35,196,429 2026-2027 $37,803,571 2027-2028 $40,410,714

Devin Vassell, a crucial part of San Antonio's rebuild

Vassell's journey to the NBA started with Florida State University. He has continually increased his scoring in each of his three years in the league. He went from 5.5 points to 12.3 points in 2021-22 and exceeded that to 18.5 points in the 2022-2023 season. In addition, he increased his three-point shooting too, ranking in the top 15 in catch-and-shoot threes in the league according to Second Spectrum.

Earlier Devin Vassell responded to a question regarding his then-ongoing contract negotiations, during the Spurs Media Day,

"I want to be a Spur for a long time," he told reporters. "That's all I can say."

He is going to be a vital part of the Spurs organization going forward. The new contract should give him the confidence to keep on working on his game. He is already a well-rounded two-way player who fits in with Victor Wembanyama's skills. He spoke about his quest to become a stronger player.

"Truthfully, all this summer I just worked on getting stronger and not just my legs," he added.

Injury is one of the factors that could hold back the 23-year-old. He was sidelined by injury in January which turned out to be a major setback to his excellent season. Currently, Devin Vassell is a solid guard with the capability to defend multiple positions. He does not need the ball to make an impact on the game, and aligns perfectly with the Spurs' brand of basketball.