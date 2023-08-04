What is Diana Taurasi's salary? Looking at WNBA's all-time leading scorer's current purse

Diana Taurasi is one of the best players to ever play in the WNBA. The 41-year-old guard from the Phoenix Mercury is still going strong and playing her 19th season. She recently became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points.

The three-time NBA champion is currently averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game and is now on the tail end of her contract with the Mercury.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter ,



Diana Taurasi is the first WNBA player ever with 10K career points pic.twitter.com/CFlXj1q9ua Diana Taurasi is the first WNBA player ever with 10K career points

According to Fresherslive.com, Taurasi's current net worth is valued at $3.5 million and has an annual average salary of $234,936.

During the WNBA offseason, some players take their chances of playing overseas to earn extra income. Taurasi also began playing overseas in 2005 as she suited up for Dynamo Moscow.

Taurasi has also left her mark at the Euroleague, where she has career averages of 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 12 seasons. Her last five seasons in the Euroleague was spent playing for the UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Diana Taurasi is the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points

Even though she is at the tail end of her career, Diana Taurasi added another milestone by being the first player to reach 10,000 points in the WNBA. This is an achievement that will be hard to beat by any active WNBA player and is expected to stand for a long time.

The feat happened at the Footprint Center in Phoenix and it took a 3-point shot from Taurasi to achieve the 10,000-point mark against the Atlanta Dream. The 10-time WNBA All-Star hopes to push the record as far as she can.

WNBA @WNBA



@DianaTaurasi forever etches her name in



#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/AVByekTwaV THE SHOT@DianaTaurasi forever etches her name in #WNBA History as the first player to 10K career points!

“I want the number to be as big as it can be, because when someone breaks it it’s going to be even bigger and even better,” Taurasi said. “The game of basketball is about scoring points, but I think if you can do it organically and in a way where it doesn’t take away from what the team is trying to do, I think those become the people who are the best scorers.”

Diana Taurasi also achieved her season-high of 42 points, and the Mercury was able to snap a four-game losing streak with a 91-71 win over the Atlanta Dream.

