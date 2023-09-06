What is a disqualifying foul in FIBA basketball and why did Luka Doncic, Dillon Brooks receive it? Taking a closer look

FIBA basketball has always been distinctly different in its rule implementation compared to how the NBA does it. This is why Team USA makes sure that they brief and conduct practice sessions for the players to be acquainted with the international rules.

One of the distinct rules of FIBA basketball is the disqualifying foul. The official rule book defined it as the following:

"A disqualifying foul is any flagrant unsportsmanlike action by players, subsitutes, head coaches, assistant coaches, excluded players and accompanying delegation members."

"Whenever the offender is disqualified according to the respective articles of these rules, he/she shall go to remain in his/her team's dressing room for the duration of the game or, if he/she wishes, he/she shall leave the building."

The FIBA World Cup referees are firm in the implementation of the disqualifying foul and what counts as one when the games are being played. The following results in a disqualifying foul:

Two technical fouls

Two unsportsmanlike fouls or one technical and one unsportsmanlike

Both Slovenia's Luka Doncic and Canada's Dillon Brooks received disqualifying fouls in the FIBA World Cup 2023

The Slovenian Men's Basketball Team was up against the Canadian Men's Basketball Team as both competed for a spot in the FIBA World Cup 2023 semi-final round.

Canada secured their spot after handling their business against Slovenia with a score of 100-89. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31-point outing (8-of-12 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range) and 10 rebounds were huge in leading his team to victory.

However, the game saw two players being ejected from the game due to disqualifying fouls.

During the 7:07 mark in the fourth quarter after knocking down a tough step-back jumper from beyond the arc, Dillon Brooks uttered some words toward a Slovenian defender.

Brooks' move was reviewed again by the referees, who charged him with unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting, resulting in a disqualification foul. Dillon Brooks was then ejected from the game.

Brooks finished the game with 14 points (5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range) and 3 rebounds.

Luka Doncic, on the other hand, got charged with his second technical foul after getting a no-call from the referee despite falling down from a shot attempt. He was being guarded by Canada's Lu Dort at the time.

His first technical foul of the game was likewise for the same reason as Doncic himself. This type of behavior is common among players, especially for someone like Luka Doncic, who has had his fair share of run-ins with NBA officials. Doncic, like Brooks, was tossed from the game.

He finished the game with 26 points (8-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range), 5 assists and 4 rebounds.