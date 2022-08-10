“What he has done is a complete disgrace” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says him and NBA fans are down on Kevin Durant for not honouring his contract

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo said he and fans are down on Kevin Durant as he attempts to get out of his contract in Brooklyn. Russo said:

“I am so down on Durant, and I think the fans are, too. … What he has done is a complete disgrace.”

After a difficult season, Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn. The request counters his four-year contract with Brooklyn.

‘Mad Dog’ states that he is upset with Durant because he leaves a team as soon as things get difficult. The analyst said:

“I’m so sick of listening to Durant. He left Oklahoma City when he couldn’t beat Golden State. Then, he left Curry to hitch his wagon to Kyrie Irving, which made no sense at all. And now the first sign of trouble he wants out again? Oh please.”

Kevin Durant's track record in recent years

Durant’s ride in Golden State provided him with two championships. Credit is often taken away because of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Joining a super team caused the public to doubt that Durant could win alone.

As a result, KD left the Warriors to lead the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets gutted the team, signing KD to a four-year contract. Durant had his opportunity to prove to everyone that he could lead a team to a championship.

Durant and Kyrie Irving have only played 44 games together over three seasons. The Brooklyn Nets failed to win a single game in the playoffs last season, even with both of them on the floor.

After that, many began doubting Durant. Many returned to questioning why he left Golden State for Brooklyn.

Russo said what Durant is doing is a "complete disgrace." His move to the Nets was supposed to be a long-term home. Durant could prove he had what it takes to stay patient to win.

Instead, as Russo points out, KD requested a trade the moment it got difficult. This move is not something that is going to help his narrative. If anything, it will fuel the notion that he needed Curry to win.

However, Kevin Durant is still a premier player. Fans may dislike his behavior, but they love his game. Russo said:

“Jay, I know [Durant’s] great. I know once the season starts, we’re going to enjoy watching him play. He’s a wonderful player.”

