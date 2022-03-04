“What Draymond and Steph have, it’s why we watch sports, it’s why we play sports” - Zach Lowe believes Stephen Curry and Draymond Green’s chemistry is ‘magic’

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are struggling, and a big reason is the absence of their defensive anchor and offensive facilitator Draymond Green.

Last night against the Dallas Mavericks, Steph played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter but failed to make an attempt or register a point in the quarter. It is the second time in his career that he has not made an attempt on goal throughout an entire quarter and it resulted in a 122-113 loss against the Mavericks.

Green's absence is starting to be felt, as the Warriors have won only two of their last nine games. Although head coach Steve Kerr feels confident against the teams in the West, fans are starting to wonder if the Warriors can go all the way given their recent form.

On ESPN's GetUp, sports analyst Zach Lowe commented on Curry's fourth-quarter struggles last night against the Mavericks. He pointed out that the team missed Green, but credited the Mavericks defense for shutting down the league's best shooter.

"First of all, credit to Dallas defense. It's been a top-three defense for the last 30 or 35 games, that's a really good team. But look, the Warriors and Stephen Curry miss Draymond Green. He's basically their point guard, point forward, point center. He's the guy that gets them out in transition and gets Steph catch-and-shoot looks."

Lowe added:

"He's the guy that if you double step in the pick-and-roll, he's the release valve that can get the ball popping so that it goes back to Steph at the end of the possession. So, they really miss their best passer, their best facilitator, really their second-most important player by a long shot."

When asked if Green is being undervalued despite him being the key cog, Lowe responded:

"People who know the game don't undervalue Draymond. What Draymond and Steph have, it's why we watch sports, it's why we play sports. It's magic to see two star players whose skills blend that well get to play together for a decade."

He continued:

"To learn [from] each other, to the point that they don't even have to talk to each other to make reads on the floor. That's why we watch sports. His value is never going to show up in points per game but he's a genius basketball player and if you watch the game you'd know."

Green is currently out of action due to a back injury, but will hopefully be ready to go before the playoffs. His presence will be a significant boost to the Warriors' title hopes.

Draymond Green has provided Stephen Curry with the most assists

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Draymond Green #23

On December 14, 2021, Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen's record for the most three-pointers in league history at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Although he deserves all the praise for reaching that milestone, Draymond Green undoubtedly played a crucial role in his journey.

NBA @NBA



History tonight on TNT Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. #NBA75 History tonight on TNT Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. #NBA75 History tonight on TNT https://t.co/RAIRN0vpa0

As Lowe rightly stated, Green is arguably the best facilitator on the team, and he has shown that over the years. Although Andrew Wiggins assisted the record-breaking basket at the Mecca, Green assisted in 479 made three-pointers before that point. That is, of course, outside of the strong screens he has set for the NBA's best off-the-ball mover to pull off a catch-and-shoot.

Without Green, the Warriors have a 14-15 record. To put that into context, they have won 28 and lost only six matches when he has featured this season.

