What are Duncan Robinson's contract details with Heat? Looking at biggest deal signed by undrafted NBA player ever

Following the 2021 season, Duncan Robinson signed the largest contract in NBA history for an undrafted player. He and the Miami Heat agreed to terms on 5-year, $90 million deal.

This season is the third year in the deal. Throughout the entirety of the contract, Duncan Robinson's salary has seen a slight increase with each passing season. In year one, he made $15.6 million. Last season, he earned just under $17 million.

By the end of this year, Robinson is set to earn $18.1 million. For the final two years fo the deal, the sharpshooting guard is set to earn a little over $19 million.

Since joining the Miami Heat back in 2018, Robinson has been one of the organization's many success stories. While he had an up-and-down season this year, his overall tenure has outdone expectations.

Duncan Robinson's contract is full of stipulations

While Duncan Robinson has a historic contract, it does come with some stipulations. For starters, the final year of the deal is a player option. Meaning that Robinson could depart for free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

A recent viral tweet gave a breakdown of the critiera Robinson's contract has. For him to get the full $90 million, he has to play in 25% of the team's playoff games, play at least 25 minutes per game in those matchups, and the Miami Heat have to win a championship during the duration of the deal.

As of right now, Robinson is not meeting these standards. He's making the apperances, but isn't staying on the floor long enough. Through 20 playoff matchups this year, Robinson is only averaging 18.1 minutes per game. In that time, he is averaging 9.1 points while shooting 44% from beyond the arc.

So far this postseason, Robinson's best series came in the conference finals against the Boston Celtics, He averaged 11.4 points while hitting nearly 50% of his threes.

Looking at the final stipulation, Robinson and the Heat find themselves in a good position. After winning Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets on the road, they now head back to Miami with the series tied up at 1.

