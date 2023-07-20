What is Dwight Howard being sued for? A dive into former Lakers star's recent controversy

Former NBA star Dwight Howard is in some hot water after news emerged that he is being sued. The charges he is currently facing are assualt and battery.

According to reports, Dwight Howard pressured someone into having intercourse with him and a man dressed as a woman. Stephen Harper, the man suing the former All-Star center, reached out to him on Instagram two years ago. From there, things escalated.

The main piece of evidence for the case are a series of text message threads between the two. It is clear that it's Howard because they are coming from his personal verified social media account.

Reports cited that people attempted to reach out to Howard for him to comment on this, but he has failed to respond.

Howard, 37, is two years removed from his last stint in the NBA with the LA Lakers. Over the past year, the eight-time All-Star has been playing basketball professionally in Taiwan.

Dwight Howard is constantly battling accusations on his sexuality

Despite having multiple children, Dwight Howard has always had to hear from critics regarding his sexuality. Following the news of this lawsuit, those narratives could be making a return.

A few years ago, the former No. 1 pick opened up on these allegations during his short time with the Washington Wizards. He stated that he just wants to be comfortable with who he is and shouldn't feel he has to wear a mask every day.

“I’m not gay. It’s a lot of people who are and they have to hide and it’s people who have mental issues and they have to hide,” Howard said. “It’s people who have different problems in life and they have to hide. They have to put on the mask every day. It’s like, I don’t want to wear no mask. I just want to be.”

While this case is still in its early stages, there is no telling how things around to play out for Howard. That being said, being caught in scandals like this are certainly going to hurt his chances of ever making his way back on an NBA roster in the future.

