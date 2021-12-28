"What else can LeBron do?" - Shannon Sharpe sounds off on LA Lakers being unable to capitalize on LeBron James’ stellar form 

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe sounded off on LA Lakers' struggles despite superstar LeBron James' terrific form this season. James is averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game across 22 appearances. Despite James' excellence, the Lakers are two games below 0.500, 34 games into the campaign.

Sharpe did not seem too pleased about the LA Lakers not being able to capitalize on LeBron James' stellar production thus far. Here's what he said regarding this on the latest episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"What else can LeBron do? The man is playing 40 minutes and giving you 30 on a nightly basis, shooting 51%. The dude is averaging 27 and a half, seven, seven. On almost 52% field goal shooting. He is shooting 77/78% from the free-throw line. I don't really know what else he can do."

The LA Lakers are on a five-game losing streak. During this stretch, they have been without several key rotation players as their camp was hit with a covid outbreak.

Head coach Frank Vogel was also in the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID recently. He hasn't been on the Lakers bench since December 19th.

LA Lakers on a five-game skid despite LeBron James averaging 31.6 point during that stretch

LeBron James in action during LA Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James has been on an absolute tear for the LA Lakers during their five-game skid recently. He has four consecutive 30-point games while averaging 31.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. James did so while shooting a whopping 55.8% from the floor and a decent 80% from the free-throw line.

However, these performances haven't helped the LA Lakers turn their fortunes around. The rest of the group hasn't stepped up at all, especially their biggest signing of the offseason, Russell Westbrook.

The LA Lakers defense continues to let them down but their offense has been misfiring as well. They have been far too reliant on LeBron James. That certainly needs to change as James has been injury-prone since joining LA in 2018. They need him to be 100% healthy come playoff time. If he continues to play heavy minutes, that may not be the case.

