"What an embarrassing mess": Analyst doesn't mince words as Jonathan Kuminga's latest step sends Warriors into further turmoil

Jonathan Kuminga’s contract impasse with the Golden State Warriors continues with training camp starting Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, Kuminga is not even in the Bay Area for his team’s media day event on Monday. Golden State’s offseason moves have been badly affected by the stalemate with Kuminga.NBA insider Kevin O’Connor tweeted after Charania and Slater dropped the latest on the ultra-athletic forward’s situation:“What an embarrassing mess for the Warriors.”Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorLINK@anthonyVslater @ShamsCharania What an embarrassing mess for the Warriors.Charania and Slater wrote that the Dubs have:“Three outstanding offers on the table, sources said. The two most lucrative -- two years, $45 million and three years, $75.2 million -- include team options on the final season, and the only offer without a team option is for three years and $54 million.”Roughly two weeks ago, Slater wrote that Kuminga would go all-in if the Warriors would change the team option into a player’s choice. The forward also would not settle for the three-year, $54 million offer. Spotrac’s Keith Smith wrote in mid-September that Kuminga could sign a two or three-year deal with a team option if he gets $10 million more annually.The Warriors gave Jonathan Kuminga a $7.9 million qualifying offer in late June, an option that will expire on Wednesday. If he goes that route, he will earn less but get an inherent no-trade clause and become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The Warriors are seemingly losing leverage in the standoff as they want to keep him or trade him for assets.Warriors secure commitment from Al Horford, Gary Payton II and De’Anthony Melton amid Jonathan Kuminga stalemateBefore Sunday, the Golden State Warriors had nine players with regular contracts, four below the league minimum. ESPN reported ahead of the team’s media day that they secured commitments from De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Al Horford.According to Shams Charania, the Dubs will announce their signing once they settle the Jonathan Kuminga issue. While Horford has committed to play, the terms of his contract have been put on hold until Kuminga’s situation becomes clear.Melton and Payton, particularly “GP2,” are familiar with the Warriors. Steve Kerr reportedly wanted them for their familiarity with how the team plays and their two-way impact. The 39-year-old Horford proved last year that he has much left in the gas tank. He is a reliable shooter, defender and rebounder who can help the Dubs contend for the championship.