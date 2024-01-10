What did Evan Turner say about Darko Rajakovic? Looking at former Pacers' star issuing apology to Raptors' coach

Following Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic's comments on his dissatisfaction with officiating their game against the LA Lakers, former Pacers guard Evan Turner had a few remarks about it.

Besides the video clip of Rajakovic's comments gaining traction, Turner's comments followed right after it.

Turner shared his comments on Rajakovic's referee rant via Instagram. Here's what the former Boston Celtics guard said about the matter.

"You gotta let your assistant coaches do the rant when 'you have accent,'" Turner commented.

Rajakovic didn't mince words during his rant aimed at the NBA referee officials. He was particularly frustrated with the free-throw discrepancy between his team and the LA Lakers. The Raptors had 13 trips to the line, while the Lakers had 36 free throw attempts.

Rajakovic was furious during his postgame rant as he also suggested that the Raptors shouldn't bother competing against other teams.

Evan Turner's apology video regarding Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic

After the comments that he made, Evan Turner issued an apology via Instagram for what he said about Darko Rajakovic's accent.

"Hey, once again man, if you're from Canada, if what I said about coach Darko offended you, I'm sorry," Turner said. "For real, for real. No funny s***. All love."

Turner is known for being a vocal figure in social media. He would often give his unfiltered basketball takes and would find himself responding to fan comments as they would sometimes not agree with what he had to say.

Additionally, Turner has a podcast with four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala titled "Point Forward with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner."

His recent comment, on the other hand, resulted in an apology video, which was to be expected, considering his remarks did not contribute to the discussion regarding Darko Rajakovic's comments.

As of now, there are no additional comments from Rajakovic or the Toronto Raptors organization following the comments made toward the NBA referees. The Raptors are 11th (15-22) in the Eastern Conference standings. They have only won four out of their last 10 games.