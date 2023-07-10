What to expect from Victor Wembanyama? Sportskeeda NBA analyst Walt “The Wizard” Williams gives detailed breakdown - “It’s going to take a minute”

On Jul. 7, Victor Wembanyama made his NBA Summer League debut for the San Antonio Spurs, where he flashed some of his unique offensive upside. Yet, it was at the defensive end of the floor that the first-overall pick made his impact.

On Sportskeed's The Ball Father Podcast, NBA analyst Walt 'The Wizard' Williams shared his thoughts on Wembanyama's debut game.

"Everything is at a higher level in the NBA …work ethic, knowledge, toughness, awareness, resiliency, conditioning," Williams said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You don’t just come from college or from another professional league and suddenly have all of the attributes of a seasoned NBA pro in three games. It’s going to take a minute.”

However, Williams did like the two-way potential Wembanyama displayed - most notably due to the 7'5'' big man's tight handle and ability to score off the dribble and catch.

“He definitely made an impact on the defensive end, and it looks like he can do that consistently,” Williams said.

“Offensively, I like that he is 7-5. He can create space by driving the lanes with his handle. He has good floor vision, a soft touch around the basket with both hands and a nice shooting form. In my opinion, he needs to play around the basket more to be effective offensively early on."

He continued:

"Specifically – in the pick and roll to the basket – rather than pick and pop for the jumper or perimeter. I am not saying he shoot 3’s and play on the perimeter. … I’m just saying he needs to play around the basket more than on the perimeter (70/30). I see him impacting the game right away on a consistent basis with the talent he has.”

On Jul. 9, Victor Wembanyama played in his second game of Summer League, dropping 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, shooting 64.3% from the field and 50% from the deep.

Carmelo Anthony gives Victor Wembanyama advice

Despite having a reasonably good debut in Summer League, many NBA fans were left underwhelmed by the first impression of Victor Wembanyama.

However, former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony has sent a message of support to the San Antonio Spurs cornerstone, advising him to simply enjoy playing in Las Vegas.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Carmelo Anthony to Victor Wembanyama:



“Just hoop and enjoy Vegas.”



Carmelo Anthony to Victor Wembanyama:“Just hoop and enjoy Vegas.” https://t.co/Ouha4lmTA9

"Just hoop and enjoy Vegas," Anthony said.

The biggest takeaway after Victor Wembanyama's first Summer League game was that he lacks the strength and physicality to be a dominant force in the NBA. As such, Walt Williams reckons Wembanyama will need to remain patient as he develops and grows into his large frame.

“Every night, these dudes are going to come right at his ass,” Williams said. “Players are definitely going to try to make a name for themselves by trying to bust his ass…every night.”

“So, I would tell him to be ready for everyone’s best. He has to understand that he’s coming into the NBA with unprecedented hype. He can’t buy into the hype. He must improve his strength and conditioning work."

He continued:

"He must continue to learn now from “Pop” (Spurs coach Gregg Poppovich) how to play winning basketball in the NBA. He has got to be patient because he has a lot to learn. He needs to focus on learning and getting better each day.”

Victor Wembanyama has all the tools to become a star in the NBA. Yet, the hype around his arrival may add too much pressure onto his shoulders. Hopefully, Wembanyama can block out all the noise and continue to focus on his development throughout the regular-season.

Poll : 0 votes