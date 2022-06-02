“What the f**k is a code?” - Gilbert Arenas reacts to Udonis Haslem’s comments on Draymond Green, says there’s 'no damn code’

Udonis Haslem believes Draymond Green "broke the code" with his post-game comments, but former NBA player Gilbert Arenas seems to be lost on what code Haslem is referring to.

After putting away the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at Chase Center, Green boldly stated that his Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. At the time, the Celtics were 3-2 up against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals and had a chance to close the series the following night.

Speaking before Game 6, Haslem was upset with Green's statement, saying he did not sleep much after hearing that.

"Draymond broke the code. You ain’t supposed to say some sh*t like that. That’s disrespectful. He let Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] peer pressure him into saying some sh*t he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bullsh*t."

However, Arenas does not believe any line has been crossed. He thinks that people just slap the term "code" whenever something they do not agree with what is said. On the latest episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, he said:

"What the f*** is the code?"

"I don't even know what code," he continued. "I think anytime you say something that somebody don't like there's a code now. You broke the code. You broke the code, ain't no godamn code. If their team sorry and I know who's gonna win it that's what he just said. I didn't know there was a code. There's a code that I can't say that we gonna be playing Boston? Okay."

Miami won Game 6 at TD Garden, and Haslem made sure to send a message to Green, this time it was a show of gratitude. He thanked Green for the inspiration, as that helped fuel the team to take Game 6.

However, the Celtics sealed their berth in the finals after a wire-to-wire victory in Game 7 at FTX Arena. In the end, one could argue that Draymond Green made the right pick.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors holds the Western Conference Champion trophy

The Warriors have missed the playoffs for the past two seasons, dealing with injuries to their key players. In the 2020-21 season, they had a chance to qualify through the inaugural play-in tournament but failed to get a victory against the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Things have been different this season as they got off to a blistering start and have found their way to the finals. They had to go through the Denver Nuggets, Grizzlies, and the Mavericks to reach the finals.

With this finals qualification, they have marked their sixth appearance in eight seasons. In their previous five finals trips, they won three titles while losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Action will commence in the NBA Finals on Thursday night as Draymond Green will be getting his desired matchup. The experienced Warriors team will host the finals first-timers at Chase Center for Games 1 and 2.

