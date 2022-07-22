"What the f**k was that?!" - Former Golden State player recalls matching up against Steph Curry in scrimmage, shares story on how Steph took an insane shot

Steph Curry's greatness as a shooter is not lost on anybody. However, former Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion had a ridiculous story about Curry from their time playing together.

While this sounds like a terrific opportunity for a rookie, it comes with its own tribulations. With Mannion playing in the same position as Curry, the guard was required to defend the superstar in scrimmages at the practice facility.

Speaking about his experience of guarding the greatest shooter of all time, Nico Mannion shared the story of his first matchup with Curry on "LePodcast". He said:

"Like literally five days after being drafted in the Bay, Draymond calls a players only scrimmage. Just a run. So we all show up and I'm matched up with Steph.

"I thought I was playing pretty well. I was holding my own. I wasn't locking him up. Felt pretty good about it.

"And there's one play, he goes left, and I go to cut him off and he goes to the behind the back. He kind of like slips and falls at an angle. So now he's like shoulders to the basket, he's almost at the top of the key.

"He's sitting down, dribbling the ball in his right hand. And I don't know what to do. He's slipped, he's on the ground. And as he gets up, he shoots, all in one motion, like a step back. He steps back and shoots a three. I contest it and everything.

"It barely touches the net. Like, it's one of those where the net just pulses. And Maquese (Chriss), who's one of my good friends, goes to throw the ball in. I look at him and go, 'What the f**k was that?' and he's like, 'You'll get used to it.'"

Klay Thompson’s Burner @iKlayThompson Nico Mannion shares a Steph Curry story Nico Mannion shares a Steph Curry story https://t.co/vvJsohFjT0

With yet another addition to the list of crazy Curry stories, the legends around the Golden State Warriors superstar continue to grow.

Steph Curry as the greatest shooter of all time

Steph Curry celebrates winning the NBA Finals

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter the game has seen. His ability to shoot the basketball practically changed the game as we know it.

Having redefined an entire generation's perspective on offense, Curry turned the three-point shot into a lethal weapon. Shooting at a high volume with equally ridiculous efficiency, Curry is a marksman of the highest caliber.

As of last season, the 34-year old also became the NBA's leader in three-pointers made. Having passed Ray Allen with a handful of games left to spare, Curry continues to add to this jaw-dropping number.

NBA TV @NBATV Steph Curry hugs Ray Allen after breaking his three-point record Steph Curry hugs Ray Allen after breaking his three-point record 🙌 https://t.co/XsKci7cmLv

Having won his first Finals MVP and being named the best NBA player at the ESPYS, Steph Curry continues to dazzle basketball fans with his performances.

Curry History @steph_legacy Steph Curry really did this in his worst shooting season



— Broke the All-Time 3-point record

— First player with 3,000 3-Pointers

— All-Star Starter

— All-Star Game MVP

— All-NBA 2nd Team

— Western Conference Finals MVP

— NBA Champion

— NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry really did this in his worst shooting season— Broke the All-Time 3-point record— First player with 3,000 3-Pointers— All-Star Starter— All-Star Game MVP— All-NBA 2nd Team— Western Conference Finals MVP— NBA Champion — NBA Finals MVP https://t.co/kEpTIkPtmA

