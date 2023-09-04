What is the FIBA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals schedule?

The FIBA World Cup group stages are now complete. The tournament will now move on to the quarterfinals, where the remaining eight teams will begin their push to be crowned the world champions.

The eight teams remaining are:

Lithuania

Serbia

Italy

USA

Germany

Latvia

Canada

Slovenia

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The quarterfinals will be on Tuesday, September 5, where two sets of games are scheduled to be played.

Lithuania and Serbia go toe-to-toe in the opening game of the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, while the USA and Italy will play each other in the second contest of the day.

On Wednesday, Septt. 6, Germany play Latvia, followed by Canada taking on Slovenia.

Overall, the bracket looks like this:

Lithuania vs Serbia (September 5)

USA vs Italy (September 5)

Germany vs Latvia (September 6)

Canada vs Slovenia (September 6)

On completion of the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, the semifinals will consist of the winners from Sept. 5 facing each other and the winners from Sept. 6 going head to head.

There could be a repeat of Lithuania and Team USA in the World Cup semifinals, which would give the USA a chance to avenge their loss to the Lithuanians.

When will the FIBA World Cup end?

The FIBA World Cup began on August 25 and is set to run until Sunday, Sept. 10, when one team will be crowned world champions.

Each team remaining will have an opportunity to reach the World Cup final; but there are some rosters that stand a better chance than others.

Team USA and Canada are the two nations widely expected to be challenging for the trophy at the end of the tournament. Both have been performing at a high level since the start of the tournament.

Germany also has a decent chance of making a deep run. They continue to impress in FIBA competition following their impressive 2022 appearance at the EuroBasket competition.

Both Lithuania and Latvia stand an outside chance of making a deep run, too. The two Baltic nations have been displaying exceptional teamwork and ball movement throughout the tournament. They won't be an 'easy out' for any team looking to progress in the tournament.

Nevertheless, Canada and the USA have the deepest rosters with the most high-level talent. So, it's fair to assume at least one of them will reach the final.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)