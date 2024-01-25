What is the format for 2024 NBA All-Star game? Rules and more explored

Ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star game, some changes have been made to the format. Along with going back to the traditional style of teams, the league has done away a key element to the final quarter.

In recent years, changes were made in regards to how the All-Star teams were formed. Fans voted on what players made the starting lineup, with coaches picking the reserves. Once the pool of players was filled, captains were chosen to draft teams. This change was made to create a schoolyard element to the game.

Earlier this season, Adam Silver announced the team changes for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Instead of a draft, it will be the Eastern Conference All-Stars taking on the Western Conference All-Stars. This will be the first time the NBA All-Star game was played in this style since 2014.

Even with all the changes being made to the game, one key feature is staying the same. That being the charity aspect to the event. Whichever team scores more points in each of the four quarters will win money that will go to a charity of their choice.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will not have an Elam Ending

One of the main complaints of the NBA All-Star game is that little defense is played. In 2020, the league made a change that upped the intensity level down the stretch. Just four years later, the Elam Ending has been done away with.

This ending was put in place to honor LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away that year. Whichever team was winning at the end of the third quarter, 24 points was added to their total. This created the target score that would end the game. 24 was chosen as the number because it was what Kobe donned for a majority of his NBA career.

While this change led to some exciting endings, the 2024 NBA All-Star game will not have the Elam Ending. Similar to the team styles, things will be going back to the way they were.

On Thursday night, the NBA will begin announcing the players who will compete in this year's All-Star game. The starters will be announced during "Inside the NBA," with the reserves being named on February 1st. Among the top fan vote leaders are LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game will take place on February 18th. This year, Indianoplis is the host city. All-Star Saturday night will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium, but the game itself will be played in the home arena of the Indiana Pacers.

