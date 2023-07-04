What is the Golden State Warriors summer league schedule?Taking a closer look

The Golden State Warriors summer league commenced with a 100-94 loss over the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic edition of the offseason tournament. Guard Lester Quinones was the Dubs' best player, giving them plenty to cheer about despite the defeat.

Quinones, an eligible two-way candidate, dropped 26 points and four rebounds, shooting 62.5%, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Forward Gui Santos had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Warriors 2023 first-round pick Brandin Podziemski bagged 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

NBA @NBA Lester Quinones scores 26 PTS with 5 3PM in the California Classic! Lester Quinones scores 26 PTS with 5 3PM in the California Classic! https://t.co/ltGBDqsXXX

The Warriors had no answers for sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who dominated the proceedings as expected with a 29-point effort. It was a close loss, but the Dubs have shown promise, and they are an exciting bunch to watch during the rest of the summer league tournaments.

Golden State Warriors schedule for the 2023 summer league

The Golden State Warriors will play one more game in the California Classic against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, July 5th. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET. ESPN2 and NBA TV Canada will telecast it live. Global fans can catch the action live via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

The Warriors will then participate directly in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, featuring all 30 teams. They tip off the tournament against familiar foes, the LA Lakers on Friday, July 7th at 11:00 PM ET. ESPN will cover the game nationally on TV, while international fans can stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

The Golden State Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans next on Sunday, July 9th, at 10:00 PM ET. Viewers in the US can catch live action on ESPN2, while NBA League Pass will stream the game online for international fans.

The Warriors take on the Dallas Mavericks in their third game of the 2K24 Summer League on Wednesday, July 12th. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and will be televised by NBA TV Canada. NBA League Pass will provide online streaming option for fans outside the country.

The final game before the championship round is decided will be against the Houston Rockets for the Warriors on Thursday, July 13th. ESPN will telecast the game live nationally, while NBA League Pass will be the online streaming option for international fans. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Warriors could play their fifth and final game of the summer league if they fail to make it to the semi-finals on July 15th or 16th. If they make it to the knockouts, the semis will also be on July 15th or 16th. The Warriors will play in the finals on July 17th.

Here's the full schedule for the Golden State Warriors so far:

Date and Time (ET) Opponent Channel July 5 (Wednesday, 6:00 PM) Charlotte Hornets ESPN2 July 7 (Friday, 11:00 PM) Los Angeles Lakers ESPN July 9 (Sunday, 10:00 PM) New Orleans Pelicans ESPN2 July 12 (Wednesday, 5:30 PM) Dallas Mavericks NBA TV July 13 (Thursday, 7:00 PM) Houston Rockets ESPN

