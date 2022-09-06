"I just want them to win one ... Then we can talk" - Former 3x NBA champion with LA Lakers refuses to include LA Clippers in the conversation as title contenders 

Former LA Lakers player and coach Byron Scott isn't willing to talk about crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers, as contenders just yet. The 3x NBA champion has said the Clippers need to win something for him to give them their props.

When asked about the Clippers' chances of giving the Warriors a run for their money in the upcoming season, Scott said (h/t Clutch Points):

“Eh, they’re alright. I mean, they’re the Clippers. Let’s just put it that way. I’m not gonna give them any props until they win something. Simple as that. ... What we got, 17? Oh, okay. I just want them to win one. Just one. Then we can talk.”

The LA Clippers have had some solid teams over the last decade. That has also helped them hold a 32-5 record against the LA Lakers in their past 37 regular-season meetings. However, they haven't been able to win their first NBA championship during that stretch.

Meanwhile, the Lakers tied the Boston Celtics for a record 17 NBA championships two years ago when Anthony Davis teamed up with LeBron James and the Lakers.

LA Clippers hold a clear advantage over the LA Lakers to make the NBA Finals this season

The LA Clippers will see Kawhi Leonard return from an ACL injury this season. Leonard's absence in the 2021 playoffs, when they made their Conference Finals debut, potentially cost them a trip to the Finals.

The Clippers failed to make the postseason last season after losing in the play-in tournament. The other superstar, Paul George, also endured an injury-riddled season, hampering the team's chances of success.

Nevertheless, the LA Clippers finished with the eighth-best record in the West (42-40) last season. They did that on the back of coach Ty Lue's excellence and the contribution of their role players. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers finished 33-49 for the season, despite having Russell Westbrook and LeBron James play a combined 134 games.

The Clippers continued to bolster their depth with the additions of John Wall, Norman Powell and Robert Covington. They did so while holding onto impact players like Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicola Batum, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard.

The LA Clippers arguably have the deepest roster in the Western Conference this season. The LA Lakers, on the other hand, are again looking top-heavy. Patrick Beverley seems to be the only reliable option outside of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

It's well established that Westbrook isn't a great fit alongside LeBron, which makes the LA Lakers' current roster composition more questionable. However, new coach Darvin Ham seems confident in his players. The team's stars will also be looking to make a comeback.

