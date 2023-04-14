What grade is Angel Reese in at LSU? Academics of LSU star explored

Angel Reese continues to gain a name for herself after her heroic efforts helped LSU win the Women's NCAA title this year against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. There's plenty of interest Reese has generated all over regarding various aspects of her life: personal and professional.

One question that commonly crops up is her current grade at LSU. Reese played for two years in Maryland but is listed as an academic sophomore at LSU. The reasons behind that haven't been reported as such. Reese joined the Tigers via the transfer portal on May 6, 2022.

She instantly made an impact in her first season with the team, leading them to an NCAA title win. Reese averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds, shooting 52.5%. She joined LSU because of her trust in coach Kim Mulkey and the chance to play winning basketball in her college career. Here's what Angel Reese said about joining LSU (via Just Women’s Sports):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“When I came here, I just fell in love with everything — the environment, the people, everything that Coach Mulkey did in one year. My development, where she had me as a plan for the next two to three years — all of that was set up for me so I was just like, ‘Yeah, this is the perfect place for me.'”

The move paid off in all aspects, as Reese became a top player in the NCAA division, winning the championship, the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, and making the First Team All-American. She also earned 17 NIL sponsorships.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral "She's probably the greatest athlete to come out of LSU sports. Man and female."



- Shaq on Angel Reese



"She's probably the greatest athlete to come out of LSU sports. Man and female."- Shaq on Angel Reese https://t.co/6QAndSbWfT

Angel Reese is in no rush to make it to the WNBA

Angel Reese will be one of the top prospects entering the WNBA draft. She is eligible for next season but is in no rush to enter the league. Reese is enjoying her time in the NCAA, especially after her championship wins this year.

She made headlines for her stellar play and competitive mentality, going up against arguably the best player in the NCAA, Caitlin Clark, in the finals. Reese also taunted her opponent, which drew plenty of public attention for the LSU sophomore.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



15 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL |

Angel Reese: "Clark is a hell of a player but I don’t take disrespect lightly. She disrespected Alexis & my SEC girls. I wanted to pick her pocket but I had a moment at the end of the game & I was just in my bag."15 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | Angel Reese: "Clark is a hell of a player but I don’t take disrespect lightly. She disrespected Alexis & my SEC girls. I wanted to pick her pocket but I had a moment at the end of the game & I was just in my bag." 15 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 🏆 https://t.co/7yDCgplEXs

Here's what Reese said about her WNBA prospects during an interview with "I Am Athlete":

“I’m in no rush to go to the league. The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.”

Angel Reese's 17 NIL sponsorships helped her make significant earnings during her NCAA career. She is rumored to have an estimated $1.3 million per year through sponsorships so far.

Poll : 0 votes