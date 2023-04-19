What are Grant Williams' contract details with Boston Celtics? Salary, Duration and more

Grant Williams is currently playing in his fourth season with the Boston Celtics. Williams is already in the final season of his contract and will become a restricted free agent after the postseason concludes. In 2019, Grant entered the NBA Draft and was selected 22nd overall by the Celtics. Boston then offered him a four-year contract worth $11.80 million.

While the Boston Celtics offered a four-year contract, Grant Williams had the option to play a couple of seasons with the team. Williams then decided to exercise his club option in the 2021-22 season, when he earned $2.61 million. He was then able to double his yearly earnings when he signed another club option this year. Grant is expecting to make $4.30 million before his contract expires.

Grant Williams had a qualifying offer from the Celtics worth $6.23 million for the 2023-24 season. However, since Williams is already a starter for the team, the offer increased to $8.48 million for one season. If Grant and the Celtics organization agree on another four-year deal, he could possibly make a rough estimate of $33.92 million in his next contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How has Grant Williams fared during his time with the Boston Celtics?

Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets

During his rookie season in 2019, Grant Williams was already playing a decent number of minutes for the Boston Celtics. In a span of 15.1 minutes per game, Williams averaged 3.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and one assist in 69 games. Despite these lackluster numbers, Grant was given the opportunity to start in five games. Come his second season, his figures were relatively the same.

It was by the third season that everyone noticed Williams' growth as a player. He was a knockdown shooter who provided important points for the Celtics when they called his number. In the 2021-22 season, Grant shot 41.1% from three-point land and 47.5% overall. His efficiency in the paint also improved when he boosted his numbers to 3.6 RPG.

This time around, Williams has solidified himself to be an important role player in Boston. He's currently averaging 8.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 1.7 APG, while shooting an efficient 45.4% from the field. Seeing how his game is following an upward trend, it's possible that the Celtics could re-sign him and offer him a new contract next season.

Poll : 0 votes