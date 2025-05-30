"What the Hali is that?" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton filing trademark application for own signature logo

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is having the best season of his young career. He recorded 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists during the regular season and was named to the All-NBA Third Team. He has also been stellar in the playoffs and is one win away from leading the Pacers to their first NBA Finals since 2000.
Haliburton’s performances have seen his popularity grow. To capitalize on his success, the Pacers star filed a trademark application for a signature logo.
However, fans have begun reacting to Haliburton’s logo, and they don’t seem impressed.
“What the hali is that,” one fan said.
“That's the most 2006 logo i've ever seen. not sure if that's good or bad, maybe neutral,” another fan said .
“Hire a real designer for the love of god,” one fan commented.
Others began to poke fun at Haliburton’s nickname, with some even pointing out that he needs a new one.
“I think as a sports fan community we should come up with an actual cool nickname for Haliburton,” one fan said.
“Haliban next,” another fan added.
“Habi(bi),” another fan wrote.
Haliburton and the Pacers lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Knicks on Thursday. The series now stands at 3-2 as both teams head back to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday.
“I got to be better”: Tyrese Haliburton takes responsibility for poor Game 5 performance against the New York Knicks
Game 5 on Thursday presented the Indiana Pacers with the perfect opportunity to close out the Eastern Conference finals. Unfortunately, the Knicks largely outplayed Indiana and won 111-94. After dropping a historic triple-double in Game 4, Tyrese Haliburton was held to eight points and six assists in Game 5.
Speaking after the game, Haliburton took responsibility for the loss and emphasized that he must be better:
“A rough day for me.”
“I got to be better, set the tone, get downhill. I feel like I can do a great job of that, but I’ll watch the film.”
“But yeah, I gotta be better, and I’ll be better in Game 6.”
If Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t put on a better showing in Game 6, the Pacers will be at risk of blowing a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
