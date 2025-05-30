"What the Hali is that?" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton filing trademark application for own signature logo

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is having the best season of his young career. He recorded 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists during the regular season and was named to the All-NBA Third Team. He has also been stellar in the playoffs and is one win away from leading the Pacers to their first NBA Finals since 2000.

Ad

Haliburton’s performances have seen his popularity grow. To capitalize on his success, the Pacers star filed a trademark application for a signature logo.

Expand Post

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, fans have begun reacting to Haliburton’s logo, and they don’t seem impressed.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“What the hali is that,” one fan said.

“That's the most 2006 logo i've ever seen. not sure if that's good or bad, maybe neutral,” another fan said .

“Hire a real designer for the love of god,” one fan commented.

Others began to poke fun at Haliburton’s nickname, with some even pointing out that he needs a new one.

Ad

“I think as a sports fan community we should come up with an actual cool nickname for Haliburton,” one fan said.

“Haliban next,” another fan added.

“Habi(bi),” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haliburton and the Pacers lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Knicks on Thursday. The series now stands at 3-2 as both teams head back to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday.

“I got to be better”: Tyrese Haliburton takes responsibility for poor Game 5 performance against the New York Knicks

Game 5 on Thursday presented the Indiana Pacers with the perfect opportunity to close out the Eastern Conference finals. Unfortunately, the Knicks largely outplayed Indiana and won 111-94. After dropping a historic triple-double in Game 4, Tyrese Haliburton was held to eight points and six assists in Game 5.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking after the game, Haliburton took responsibility for the loss and emphasized that he must be better:

“A rough day for me.”

“I got to be better, set the tone, get downhill. I feel like I can do a great job of that, but I’ll watch the film.”

“But yeah, I gotta be better, and I’ll be better in Game 6.”

If Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t put on a better showing in Game 6, the Pacers will be at risk of blowing a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More