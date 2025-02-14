What happened in 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? Revisiting epic showdown between Team Shannon and Team Stephen A

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game marks the kickoff of All-Star weekend each season, taking place on the Friday preceding All-Star Saturday Night and the All-Star Game on Sunday. Last year saw ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe go at it as coaches of each team in a game filled with great moments.

Ad

Team Shannon took home the win in the All-Star Celebrity Game, beating Team Stephen A 100-91. All-Star Celebrity Game MVP and NFL superstar Micah Parsons led the way for Team Shannon, scoring 37 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, as well as rocking the rim on a few dunks alongside fellow NFL player Puka Nacua.

The All-Star Celebrity Game gives the brightest stars across pop culture the opportunity to showcase their basketball skills and entertainment value for the fans, never failing to be filled with humorous moments from the players, coaches and officials. One of the moments that went viral from last year was head coach Stephen A Smith taking a tumble at his team's practice.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last year's game featured athletes, singers, actors and YouTubers taking the court together and competing. The big names included streamer Kai Cenat, Parsons, actress Jennifer Hudson, WNBA players Jewell Loyd and Natasha Cloud, singer Walker Hayes and YouTuber Tristan Jass. The game showcases the basketball talent around pop culture.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game itself was more competitive than in years past, with Parsons and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud pacing their teams in scoring at 37 and 31 points, respectively. However, it was the inclusion of the four-point line and "Crunch Time" that helped Team Shannon pull away in the end.

Ad

This year welcomes a new cast of players to the game, headlined by influencers Kai Cenat and Druski. The rosters are once again filled with stars like Shaboozey, Noah Kahan, Baron Davis and Allisha Gray.

What could the NBA All-Star Game take from the All-Star Celebrity Game?

The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game has undergone many changes during its existence, but two of the major ones are the addition of a four-point line and "Crunch Time", a two-minute long period activated by the coaches in which the points are doubled. Both are ideas that the NBA could apply to Sunday's All-Star game to add more excitement.

Sunday's All-Star Game might feature the biggest names in the NBA joining forces on the same team, but the lack of intensity from the players has made the event a bit lackluster in the eyes of fans. Adding in features of the All-Star Celebrity Game could help to reinvigorate players and bring some competitive edge back into the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback