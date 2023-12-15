What happened to Alex Caruso? Latest injury update for Bulls guard as he exits game vs Heat (Dec. 14)

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso seemed to have sustained an ankle injury versus the Miami Heat on Thursday. Caruso fell on the floor early in the first quarter, grimacing in pain. It seemed like a noncontact injury on a defensive possession as he tried limiting Duncan Robinson from getting a layup.

Caruso held his leg before leaving the game. He was questionable after exiting the game but is officially ruled out. Caruso has missed four games this season. His high intensity and physical play on defense always see him carry some knocks, but this could be more than just that.

Caruso was questionable entering the game. He didn't play in their last outing against the Denver Nuggets.

It comes as a big blow for the Bulls, who are trying to salvage their season and avoid a rebuild. The Bulls are 9-16 and seemingly headed toward another year without playoff basketball. Caruso's numbers may not show it, but he's been a top-two player or even their best on some occasions this season. His absence will likely hinder their progress.

Alex Caruso heavily coveted on the trade market

Alex Caruso is one of the big names to watch out for on the trade market. As a plug-and-play player, Caruso is on the radar of multiple contenders. He can guard up to four players efficiently and be a consistent perimeter shooter and playmaker. Caruso has made himself known for his high IQ play since he contributed to the Lakers' championship win in 2020.

He has carried that over into his stint in Chicago and has been a reliable piece. Caruso can be just as efficient as a starter as he is coming off the bench. He's carried both roles in his stints with LA and Chicago.

However, the Bulls are reportedly "hesitant" to trade Caruso. He's at his peak trade value, but the Bulls aren't willing to end this partnership due to Caruso's excellent run with the team.

That's one of the rare bright spots for the Bulls in their moves over the years in the trade and free agency market combined. It's understandable to see why they don't want him to go just yet, but that's a move that would likely get them the desired assets to enter a rebuild.