What happened to Allen Iverson? Where is he now?

Former NBA superstar Allen Iverson currently resides in Charlotte. The Philadelphia 76ers legend earned enough money through contracts and sponsorship deals. However, he also continues to earn money by making paid appearances at events and such.

Financially, Iverson seems to be in a stable position. Although he is notoriously known for his larger-than-life personality, Iverson has managed to stay afloat thanks to his deal with Reebok.

Iverson continues to earn roughly $800,000 per year from the sports apparel giant after a deal he'd signed in his playing days. This also includes a $32 million trust fund set up by Reebok for Iverson. However, the former superstar will only have access to it in 2030.

Meanwhile, in the realm of work, Iverson also partnered up with former NBA player Al Harrington to enter the cannabis industry. The duo launched Viola Brands, which provides a long line of cannabis products and merchandise.

Iverson's approach has always been unorthodox. This trait was displayed in the manner with which he carried himself on court. It goes without saying that "The Answer" remains the same even after retirement.

Allen Iverson's impact in the NBA

Allen Iverson was a pathbreaking figure in the NBA. Widely regarded as one of the most influential basketball players of all-time, Iverson was a trendsetter, both on and off the court.

As a smaller guard, Iverson changed the rules for an offensive player. Although he was immensely athletic, Iverson made use of a different move that practically shifted the paradigm of the game. The crossover.

While the crossover was a fairly routine move in basketball even then, Iverson turned it into a weapon. With flashy counters and hesitations to go with it, he practically set the template for the new-gen combo guard.

Iverson's scoring brilliance lent itself to four scoring titles as well. With four scoring titles from 1999-2005, Iverson was truly in a class of his own.

Underneath all the antics and notoriety, Iverson was a one-of-a-kind basketball player. Unfortunately, the lack of discipline also resulted in him retiring without ever winning a championship.

For his contributions and impact on the game, the 47-year-old was selected to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team in 2021. Placed alongside some of the greatest to ever do it, Allen Iverson is a bonafide NBA legend.

