What happened to Andrew Nembhard vs Bucks? Latest injury update for Indiana Pacers guard

Andrew Nembhard will not be returning for the Indiana Pacers in their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The athletic guard was going full throttle on a fastbreak ahead of Damian Lillard when he injured his right knee while going for a layup. Nembhard missed the shot, but Tyrese Haliburton was there to put the ball back in. He stayed on the floor for a few minutes before teammates carried him to the locker room.

The ESPN’s team covering the game announced that Nembhard hyperextended his knee. It was unfortunate, as he was playing well for the Pacers. He exited after having played 14 minutes, tallying eight points, two assists, one steal and one block.

Andrew Nembhard’s impact, though, isn’t limited to the numbers on the box score. His energy, hustle and fearlessness were a huge boost for the Indiana Pacers, particularly in the fourth quarter. After the Milwaukee Bucks’ big third quarter, Nembhard and his teammates responded in the fourth.

It’s safe to say that Nembhard will have at least an MRI to determine the nature of the injury. The Pacers will likely announce his status either after the game or in the next few days. There is a big chance he will be sidelined when his team battles for the championship.

The Indiana Pacers are going to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Indiana Pacers refused to wilt under pressure against the veteran Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana led 63-51, but the Bucks bounced back with a 43-28 third quarter to carry a 94-91 advantage. Indy’s young roster, led by emerging superstar Tyrese Haliburton, overcame the deficit and methodically squeezed their opponents the rest of the way.

Indiana decisively won the final period 37-25 to win 128-119. It wasn’t just Haliburton who made his mark during the said period. Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, TJ McConnell, Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard had their imprints in the decisive fourth quarter.

The Indiana Pacers have now beaten two of the favorites to win the NBA In-Season Tournament. They dispatched the Boston Celtics on Monday and have now eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks. Rick Carlisle’s young team will next face the winner of the LA Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game.