What happened to Andrew Wiggins? Closer look as former All-Star exits game vs Hawks - February 3, 2024

The injury-plagued season for the Golden State Warriors has continued, with Andrew Wiggins sustaining a left ankle injury during their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The injury happened with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter when Wiggins attempted to secure a defensive rebound against Hawks center Clint Capela. He landed on Capela's foot and twisted his left ankle.

Wiggins exited the court hobbling, and shortly after halftime, the Warriors announced that Wiggins would not return to the game due to the left ankle injury.

Brandin Podziemski started the third quarter in his place.

Wiggins struggled in the 19 minutes he played, scoring only two points in six attempts from the field. However, he was able to corral four rebounds and swat two shots.

Wiggins has been having a down year, averaging a career-low 12.4 points per game. He is also registering the lowest averages for assists and steals in his career.

In the last five games, Wiggins has been getting into a rhythm, posting an average of 16.6 points per contest. Although this surpasses his season average, it still falls short of his career average of 18.7 points.

Wiggins' injury compounds the ongoing injury challenges that have plagued the Warriors throughout the season.

Before the game, the team was already dealing with absences, including Chris Paul due to a left-hand fracture, Moses Moody with a left calf strain, Gary Payton II nursing a left hamstring strain and Dario Saric sidelined due to a general illness.

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in Andrew Wiggins

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Dallas Mavericks, in the past two weeks, have demonstrated the "most interest" in acquiring Andrew Wiggins. Moore said the Warriors are looking to move Wiggins.

"The other player the Warriors are looking to move is Andrew Wiggins, whose plus-minus splits this season are essentially a horror show," Moore said. "The team with the most interest in Wiggins over the last two weeks, according to sources, is the Dallas Mavericks. Details of talks aren't known."

"Wiggins would provide Dallas with a more stable small forward option who can also play power forward, as free agency acquisition Grant Williams has been disappointing."

The reported interest from Dallas in Andrew Wiggins stems from their desire to bolster size and athleticism on the wing. Wiggins, standing at 6-foot-7 with a wingspan of 7 feet, aligns well with the Mavericks’ interests.

Wiggins is under a guaranteed contract that extends until the 2025-26 season, and he holds a player option for the 2026-27 season.

