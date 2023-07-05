What happened to Anthony Bennett? Looking at brief career of No.1 pick from 2013 NBA Draft 

Anthony Bennett will always be remembered as the biggest draft bust in NBA history after struggling to secure his spot in the league. Bennett wasn't impressive as a player and didn't leave any positive impact on any team he played for around the association.

Drafted first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013, many expected him to help Kyrie Irving and the young core to turn the Cavs into a future playoff team. Many were quickly disappointed with Bennett as it took him five games to score a single field goal.

It was the beginning of a terrible decision by the Cavs as his development was extremely slow. Scoring up to double digits wasn't easy for the Canadian forward as it took him 33 games. From there, Cleveland knew that Bennett wasn't meant to be on the team and traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves after his rookie year.

His sophomore year was similar to his rookie campaign. Bennett was given a slight increase in minutes, playing 15.7 per game with the Wolves. However, his production was subpar for a top pick. He finished the season averaging 5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

He was waived by Minnesota and signed with the Toronto Raptors before his third year. While in Toronto, he was assigned to the D League (now known as G League) on multiple occassions. He was waived before the postseason started, and his love for the game was questioned.

The last NBA team he joined was the Brooklyn Nets. Bennett signed a two-year, $2 million deal with the Nets, where he only played 23 games. He was waived by the team halfway through the 2016-17 season.

Where is Anthony Bennett now?

After his stint in the NBA, Anthony Bennett made countless attempts to return to the league. He played in the G League for some time. Following that, Bennett took his talents overseas, playing for the Turkish and Israeli basketball leagues.

Right now, Bennett is playing for Hsinchu JKO Lioneers, a basketball team in Taiwan under the P. League+. Looking at his highlights, the Canadian forward looks more comfortable playing in Taiwan than in the NBA. He's able to make his own shots and take advantage of his size.

While playing for the Lioneers, Bennett has started to pick up his game. He's averaging 22.6 ppg, 12.2 rpg and 3.3 spg. It looks like the 6-foot-7 forward has found his home and has started to blossom as a professional basketball player.

