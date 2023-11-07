What happened to Anthony Davis? Latest injury update on Lakers star as he exits game vs Heat

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis exited Monday's game against the Miami Heat with a left hip and groin spasm twice. Davis was grimacing in pain late in the first half. He left the floor shortly before the half ended. AD attempted a comeback and started the second half, but he couldn't continue for long after testing himself on the floor.

However, he was back again and has been able to continue, but he isn't looking 100% healthy. Davis played briefly in the third but exited after visibly looking uncomfortable. The Lakers will hope the injury doesn't keep him out in their following games, as they are hovering around the .500 mark through their first six outings. AD has been a key difference maker, averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

He's provided significant resistance on both ends of the floor. The Lakers may not have had the three wins if not for his crucial contributions, especially defensively. LA has been among the worst teams in second-chance points and rebounding. If AD misses more games moving forward, the Lakers could be in deep trouble, especially with several other role players also sidelined.

The list includes Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

Anthony Davis' injuries have decided Lakers' fate over last few seasons

Anthony Davis' injury scares have bothered the LA Lakers more than anything over the last few years. He is the piece that holds it all together on both ends and rightly so. AD is the star in his prime right now, aged 30. LeBron James, after 21 years, inching closer to his 39th birthday, has been a stable force but not a decisive one.

The Lakers' ceiling is as high as AD takes them right now, so they will ideally want him to be available for at least 65+ games to boast a record good enough to seal a top-six spot. The Western Conference has only strengthened further, with several teams bolstering their rosters with immaculate talent.

The Lakers are already feeling the void left by Anthony Davis in their road game against the Heat. They are 11 points behind the Heat (90-79) entering the final frame after trailing by just three points in the first half. AD is on the sidelines for the start of the fourth quarter, too.

Anthony Davis is confident about returning on Wednesday vs Rockets

AD spoke to reporters after Monday's game against the Heat ended in a 108-107 loss to the Lakers. Davis missed the entire fourth quarter. However, the star center said he will be good to go come Wednesday. Davis revealed his hip 'spazzed' up. He felt better coming out of half time, but aggravated the injury and had to exit for one final time.