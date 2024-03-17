What happened to Anthony Davis? Latest injury update as Lakers star leaves marquee game vs Warriors (March 16)

LA Lakers forward superstar Anthony Davis left the marquee game against the Golden State Warriors as the two teams faced off for the third time this season on Saturday night.

In the first quarter, Davis experienced an inadvertent eye poke from Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis while making a drive to the basket. Nevertheless, Davis managed eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes before departing the game.

As per Jovan Buha, he suffered an eye contusion and won't return to the game.

This season, Davis has showcased resilience in terms of his availability, marking the most appearances he has made since playing 62 games during the 2019-20 season.

However, AD experienced absences in late January, specifically missing one game against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 30 and another over the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1 due to hip and Achilles injuries respectively.

How does LA Lakers fare amid Anthony Davis' injury woes?

Since November, the 31-year-old has grappled with hip complications, presenting a worrisome situation for the Lakers as they endeavor to ascend the standings in the West and qualify for the playoffs.

Amidst a challenging season, the Purple and Gold find themselves in a precarious position, occupying the ninth spot in the Western Conference, with a 36-31 win-loss record.

Despite the team's collective struggles, Davis has been a consistent performer, boasting commendable numbers for the season. Across 63 games, he's averaging 24.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game, showcasing shooting efficiency of 55.2 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.

For the Lakers to mount a postseason push, Anthony Davis' health alongside LeBron James' is imperative. Nevertheless, the team's prospects this season also hinge on the perfomances of other key contributors, like D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie to vie with formidable opponents like the Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.