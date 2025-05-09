Anthony Edwards went down with a potential ankle injury in Game 2 of the Warriors-Timberwolves 2025 NBA playoffs Western Conference semifinals on Thursday. Edwards attacked the rim in the second quarter. While landing, Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis stepped on his left foot, causing Edwards to be injured.

He stayed on the floor for a significant stretch before leaving for the locker room. Minnesota. Here's the video of Edwards' injury:

Edwards couldn't put any pressure on his left leg as he went to the locker room with the help of the Timberwolves' staff. In 14:36 minutes of action, he had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals on 2 of 7 shots.

According to the latest update, Edwards was questionable for returning, citing a left ankle sprain.

It's a concerning situation for the Timberwolves as Anthony Edwards has injured his left ankle in Game 1, too. He iced it in the locker room following the contest. The Timberwolves led 56-39 against the Steph Curry-less Warriors at halftime.

Edwards returned to start the third quarter after testing his injured ankle on the court during the break.

