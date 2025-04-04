What happened to Anthony Edwards? Timberwolves star helped off court after unusual injury involving Nets HC

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center. After a closely fought first quarter, the Timberwolves started to put distance between themselves and the home team in the next period. However, Minnesota’s surge came with a cost.

With 3:58 remaining in the second quarter, Ant-Man hit a corner triple before stepping on Nets coach Jordi Fernandez’s foot while backpedaling. The All-Star guard had to be helped back to the locker room after suffering what looked like a foot injury.

The 3-pointer gave the Minnesota Timberwolves a 35-30 lead. Edwards had 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 14 minutes when the incident happened. Minnesota led 49-37 at halftime despite Edwards' untimely exit.

Edwards came back to start the third quarter and made the only shot he took, another corner 3-pointer. The Timberwolves will likely keep a close eye on him as the game progresses.

Fans react to Anthony Edwards' second quarter injury against the Brooklyn Nets

The second quarter sequence that forced Anthony Edwards to exit the game quickly became viral. Fans promptly reacted to the clip:

"Goddamn. Hope he’s ok! He still has to play well to support his other 3 children"

One fan said:

“Hope it’s not anything too serious right before the playoffs.”

Another fan added:

“Now they get a good excuse for being first round exits”

@vfam_meta continued:

“Nets coach out here playing dirty defense without checking in”

@imThax_ reacted:

“I bet his baby momma rejoicing because of this”

Jordi Fernandez should not be blamed for the incident because he was where he was supposed to be. Anthony Edwards also did not know he had stepped out of bounds after hitting the corner 3-pointer. It was an unfortunate sequence that could be costly for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the long run.

Edwards returned to play after the halftime break but his status will be worth monitoring. The Timberwolves, who are in a fiercely contested battle for an outright playoff spot, can’t afford him to miss games. If the franchise cornerstone sits out a few games, the Timberwolves might fall to the play-in tournament.

