What happened to Anthony Edwards? Timberwolves superstar limps to locker room after injury blow in Game 1 vs OKC Thunder

Anthony Edwards suffered an injury setback during Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. The star guard appeared to twist his right ankle on a drive late in the first quarter and headed straight to the locker room during the break between the first and second periods.
Before the injury, Anthony Edwards played all 12 minutes of the opening quarter, leading the Timberwolves’ offense with seven points on 2 of 3 shooting, including a perfect 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. He also added three rebounds and one block, setting the tone early for Minnesota.
Edwards returned from the locker room at the 7:01 mark of the second quarter. He spent roughly five minutes of game time off the court before checking back into the game.
More to follow
