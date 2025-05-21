  • home icon
What happened to Anthony Edwards? Timberwolves superstar limps to locker room after injury blow in Game 1 vs OKC Thunder

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 21, 2025 01:34 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
What happened to Anthony Edwards? Timberwolves superstar limps to locker room after injury blow in Game 1 vs OKC Thunder. (Image Source: Imagn)

Anthony Edwards suffered an injury setback during Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. The star guard appeared to twist his right ankle on a drive late in the first quarter and headed straight to the locker room during the break between the first and second periods.

Before the injury, Anthony Edwards played all 12 minutes of the opening quarter, leading the Timberwolves’ offense with seven points on 2 of 3 shooting, including a perfect 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. He also added three rebounds and one block, setting the tone early for Minnesota.

Edwards returned from the locker room at the 7:01 mark of the second quarter. He spent roughly five minutes of game time off the court before checking back into the game.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Atishay Jain
