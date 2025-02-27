What happened to Ausar Thompson? Latest update on Pistons star after he suffers non-contact injury against Celtics

Ausar Thompson exited the game in the Detroit Pistons' 117-97 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Thompson was having a great defensive game when he suffered a non-contact injury. So what happened to the young Pistons forward?

With around eight minutes remaining in the game, Thompson tried to drive to the basket against Al Horford. However, his right leg buckled, seemingly tweaking his ankle on the play. He tried to get his balance back and shot the ball before falling on the floor.

Thompson was grabbing his right leg as team officials checked on him. He was able to get up on his own power, but didn't return to the game. He finished with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and five steals. He also made life hell for Jayson Tatum for the majority of the game.

Here's the video of Ausar Thompson's injury:

While there were initial concerns about a sprained ankle or even a knee injury, Detroit Pistons fans can stop overthinking. Natalie Kerwin reported during the game's broadcast that Ausar Thompson suffered a calf cramp, which is a great sign.

Nevertheless, the Pistons are going to be cautious with Thompson, who missed the majority of last season due to a blood clot issue. He was just starting to get back into the rhythm after being limited in the first few months of the season.

Thompson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game in February. He's shooting 65.2% from the field though he still hasn't improved his jumpshot. He remains a defensive menace with good playmaking skills just like his twin brother, Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets.

The Detroit Pistons improved to 33-26 for the season, while the Boston Celtics dropped to 42-17. The Pistons are expected to make the playoffs barring some catastrophic collapse.

Ausar Thompson claims he's the best perimeter defender in the NBA

Ausar Thompson claims he's the best perimeter defender in the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today during the All-Star Weekend, Ausar Thompson was very confident about his defensive abilities. Thompson even thought he was the best perimeter defender in the NBA, and one of his goals is to win the Defensive Player of the Year.

"I think I’m the best perimeter defender in the league," Thompson said. "That’s what I believe. I don’t think I’m a near and finished product, though. I think I can get over screens better, I think I can be locked in at all times better. I want to be NBA Defensive Player of the Year."

Ausar Thompson will have to stay healthy if he wants to win the Defensive Player of the Year in the future. The presence of Victor Wembanyama makes it harder, but Thompson has the potential to be one of the best perimeter defenders the game has ever seen.

