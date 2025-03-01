LA Lakers' rising star Austin Reaves exited Friday's back-to-back game against the LA Clippers. Reaves exited after playing the first nine minutes and didn't return. According to the latest injury update, he suffered a right calf soreness. It's a massive blow for the Lakers as they were already missing Rui Hachimura, who sustained a right knee strain in Thursday's win over the Timberwolves.

Reaves, who is outplaying his four-year $53,827,872 contract this year, was a key component for the Lakers against the Clippers in a game where their stars, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, were seemingly fatigued. As the third option, Reaves shared the offensive burden with the duo with his scoring and playmaking ability.

LA needed that against the Clippers. With him out, things could get tricky despite the Purple and Gold leading the game. Reaves made 2 of 4 shots from 3 before his exit and had one block.

