What happened to Ben Simmons? Closer look as Nets guard ruled out reminder of the 2023-24 NBA season

Since coming over to the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons has spent most of his time on the sidelines. Recent reports have emerged that the former All-Star is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The Nets are shutting down Simmons because of a back injury that has been a problem since his arrival. According to Shams Charania, Simmons will be seeking out specialists in an attempt to fix the nerve damage in his lower back.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Simmons, 27, was traded to the Nets in 2022 for James Harden. However, this back injury has limited him from being a constant in the lineup. Since his arrival in Brookyln, he's played in only 57 games. This season alone, Simmons appeared in just 15.

Before getting to the Nets, Ben Simmons looked like one of the league's brightest young stars. He'd been a multiple time All-Star, was named All-NBA and won Rookie of the Year. That said, the player we grew accustomed to seeing has shown no flashes in Brooklyn.

As a member of the Nets, Simmons has averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. Now shut down for the rest of the year, he has a chance to start his rehab early in hopes of being healthy in 2025.